Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo raises nearly $1 million for families fighting cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. -- Cubs First Baseman Anthony Rizzo raised a record-breaking $960,000 to support families fighting cancer over the weekend.

More than 1,000 participants attended the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation's sixth annual Walk-Off for Cancer in his hometown of Parkland, Fla. according to a news release.

The foundation's annual Walk-Off for Cancer donates all proceeds to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and it provides grants to families battling cancer.

The @RizzoFoundation knocked it out of the park at the Sixth Annual Walk-Off For Cancer 5K! Today's event raised a record-breaking $960,000 for families battling the disease. pic.twitter.com/5MztCXhdPy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 3, 2017

According to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, Rizzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he was 18-years-old. He underwent six months of chemotherapy to combat the cancer.

"I then realized that no matter how difficult fighting cancer was for me, it was even more difficult for my family. I believe that an individual does not battle cancer, but rather the whole family does," Rizzo wrote on his foundation's website.

He created the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation to support other cancer patients and their families.