CHICAGO -- A Chicago Tribune reporter was carjacked overnight.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at 31st and Halsted in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood -- outside a Dunkin Donuts.

The 29-year-old reporter was inside the car, when she was approached by two men.

One told her to get out of the car, but he did not show a gun.

She got out -- and the men drove off with the car and some of her belongings.

The victim was not hurt.

No arrests have been made.