ALSIP, Ill. -- Emergency crews responded to a gas station in south suburban Alsip after strong winds knocked down an awning.

The incident occurred near 117th St and Pulaski this afternoon.

Witnesses say two people pumping gas ran away just in time as the structure fell.

Others were trapped in two cars that were caught underneath the awning.

No word yet on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.