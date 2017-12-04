× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Cleveland

* The Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 116-111 victory over Memphis on Saturday. Cleveland’s .560 field-goal percentage on Saturday was its highest during the current spree, which is tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in Cavaliers history.

* The Bulls suffered their eighth consecutive loss when they were edged by Sacramento on Friday, 107-106. It’s the first time the Bulls have dropped back-to-back games by exactly one point in each since November 1993. Chicago has lost three straight games by exactly one point on only one occasion (March 1987).

* When the Cavaliers outscored Chicago, 119-112, on October 24, they snapped a five-game losing streak in the series. Nevertheless, the Bulls have won 22 of their last 29 games versus Cleveland. That includes a 12-2 home mark against the Cavaliers since April 8, 2010.

* LeBron James is coming off a 34-point effort on Saturday in which he also dished 12 assists. He’s now scored at least 15 points in 119 consecutive games, dwarfing the next-closest active streak (Blake Griffin, 29).

* Kevin Love contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday, as he produced his 15th double-double of the season. He remains tied with LeBron for Cleveland’s team lead, while the 15 double-doubles are also tied for fourth most in the entire NBA.

* Cristiano Felicio registered a season-high 12 points on Friday, when he connected on all five of his field-goal attempts. He’s now 21-for-28 from the field since November 10, tying for the fourth-highest percentage (.750) among players with at least 25 attempts over that span.