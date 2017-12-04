Bears Insider on Robbie Gould’s storybook ending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Radio Bears Insider, Adam Hoge says you could not have written a better script for Robbie Gould's return to Soldier Field, going a perfect 5/5 including the game-winning field goal. Hoge also talks about the differences in the battle between Mitch Trubisky and Jimmy Garoppolo and dissects the 49ers final drive where head coach John Fox said he "felt good" about blocking a field goal.