7-Day Forecast: Snow possible after temperatures take a dive
-
Last warm weekend for awhile; Cold air blasts in next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 40s, snow possible Sunday
-
Mild start to Meteorological Winter
-
Have we ever had days when the temperature remained the same for the entire day?
-
7-day forecast: Cool, partly cloudy with possible showers
-
-
Chilly weekend to follow season’s first snow
-
Season’s coolest air to follow stormy night
-
Officials warn of black ice, slippery roads as winter driving season begins
-
Warmest day of November, 2017 expected Friday
-
More warmth on the way after modest cool-down
-
-
Milder air arrives ahead of weekend chill
-
Halloween weather to be a chilling experience
-
1st snowfall of season, record cold temps hit Chicago area