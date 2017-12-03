Sunday Brunch: Broccoli Egg Mini Frittatas

12-year-old Abby Feyedelem, a former "Chopped Jr." contestant and Home Chef spokesperson shared her recipe for Broccoli Egg Mini Frittatas.
Broccoli Egg Mini Frittatas
- Ingredients:
- Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese
- Thyme Sprigs
- Broccoli Florets
- Roma Tomato
- Liquid Egg
- Light Cream
- Instructions:
- Stem and mince thyme.
-
- Cut broccoli into bite-sized florets.
- Cut tomato into six rounds.
- In a mixing bowl, combine liquid egg, cream, ½ tsp. salt, and a pinch of pepper
- Divide broccoli between six muffin tin cups
- Fill cups almost to the top with egg mixture
- Top with cheese, a tomato slice, and season with a pinch of salt and pepper
- Spray frittatas lightly with cooking spray and season each with thyme.
- Place muffin tin on second prepared baking sheet to catch any drips and bake until egg is set, 20-22 minutes.