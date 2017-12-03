Sunday Brunch: Broccoli Egg Mini Frittatas

12-year-old Abby Feyedelem, a former "Chopped Jr." contestant and Home Chef spokesperson shared her recipe for Broccoli Egg Mini Frittatas.

  • Ingredients:
    • Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese
    • Thyme Sprigs
    • Broccoli Florets
    • Roma Tomato
    • Liquid Egg
    • Light Cream
  • Instructions:
  • Stem and mince thyme.
    • Cut broccoli into bite-sized florets.
    • Cut tomato into six rounds.
    • In a mixing bowl, combine liquid egg, cream, ½ tsp. salt, and a pinch of pepper
    • Divide broccoli between six muffin tin cups
    • Fill cups almost to the top with egg mixture
    •  Top with cheese, a tomato slice, and season with a pinch of salt and pepper
    • Spray frittatas lightly with cooking spray and season each with thyme.
    • Place muffin tin on second prepared baking sheet to catch any drips and bake until egg is set, 20-22 minutes.

 

 