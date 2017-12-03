Shooting in busy suburban intersection leaves man dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER FOREST -- A 23-year-old man is dead and a woman wounded after a shooting at a busy intersection in River Forest Saturday night.

Police say Saturday just before 11 p.m., an SUV was stopped at a red light at North and Harlem when someone stepped out of a sedan stopped behind it, walked up to the SUV, and fired into the vehicle.

Inside the SUV, 23-year-old Steven Ward was shot and killed, and a female passenger was wounded and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police said Ward is a "self-reported" documented gang member from Chicago.

The already busy intersection was pure chaos Saturday night, neighbors said, as traffic had to be rerouted through neighborhoods and side streets. Many people who routinely get gas at a nearby Shell station at the intersection say they are shocked someone would open fire with so many people around.

“It seems to me like it’s getting out of control. Violence is getting out of control,” said Carlos Roman, who lives nearby.

Witnesses say the shooting happened right underneath a police red light camera in the middle of the intersection. The Shell station also recorded surveillance video of what happened, which they said they have given to police.