Santa’s helpers wear leather in the Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade

CHICAGO -- Not all of Santa's helpers wear bright colors and ride in sleighs. Some prefer leather and motorcycles instead.

Thousands of bikers took part in the Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade Sunday, what's called the largest holiday toy drive in the world, made possible by hundreds of volunteers who work to make it a success.

The riders revved their engines for a great cause, strapping toys to their bikes, heading over the Chicago River and through the Dan Ryan Woods for so many boys and girls can have a happier holiday season. For many, the ride is an annual holiday tradition. Even Bruce Gov. Rauner was on hand to join the ride.

The riders proceeded north on Western Ave. to the drop off truck at Addison and Western, and they will all be collected and distributed to kids in need this holiday season.