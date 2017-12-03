× Man accused of disemboweling brother-in-law on CTA bus denied bail

CHICAGO — A judge denied bail Saturday for a man who’s accused of stabbing his brother-in-law at least 25 times on a CTA bus.

Officials say after Darnell Scott boarded the 63rd St. CTA bus Thursday, he walked past his brother-in-law, who later approached Scott and the two men started fighting in front of other riders.

Scott pulled out a knife and stabbed his brother-in-law at least 25 times, prosecutors said, causing numerous wounds all over his body and partially disemboweling him, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Scott’s brother-in-law was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Scott was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.