Kenneth Davis talks about the Bears moving forward on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The official Christmas holiday is still about three weeks away, but Bears' fans sure wish they'd wake up to a present on Monday morning.

That would be the firing of head coach John Fox, maybe even a change at offensive coordinator just to shake things up as the team approaches the final four games of the season.

What are the chances of that happening? Low, if you buy into the previous history of the Bears and coaching changes.

Kenneth Davis of "The D & Davis Show" on Chicagoland Sports Radio is one of those who also thinks it might be best to wait till the season ends to make any moves like that. He discussed that along with the Bears' 15-14 loss to the 49ers at Soldier Field on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Kenneth's segments in the video above or below.