81-year-old woman forced to withdraw money for robbers in Lakeview

CHICAGO — Chicago police say two people on the North side forced an 81-year-old woman to drive to a bank and withdraw money.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood.

Two people approached the woman in the 2600 block of N. Clybourn, asking for help.

The three got into her car — and that’s when one of the robbers told her he was armed and demanded that she drive to a bank.

The 81-year-old went inside a bank in the 3200 block of N. Lincoln while the robbers waited in her car.

The woman turned over the money and the thieves took off.

She was not hurt.