United flies more than 100 children to meet Santa at the North Pole

Most children are thrilled to meet Santa at the mall, but some very special kids got to take a trip all the way to the North Pole.

On United`s 35th Annual Fantasy flight to the North Pole, more than 100 kids who were former or current patients at Lurie Children`s or Advocate hospitals were flown to Santa's home in real life.

After a quick breakfast, a meet and greet with their favorite super heroes and Disney characters, and some pre-flight dancing festivities with Benny the Bull, the kids and their families boarded Santa 1 and headed north.

Once they landed, the kids were greeted by Santa himself. That magical feeling of Christmas and the contagious holiday cheer was in the air.

