Two men caught with heroin, pot after parking car in police chief’s spot

GLENDALE, Wis. — Some plans just aren’t well-thought-out.

According to WITI, two men drove past “do not enter”signs at the Glendale Municipal Court and into the private police parking lot. They proceeded to park in the chief’s spot.

There, the men did heroin and smoked pot.

A city worker smelled marijuana coming from their car.

When police arrived, the two men didn’t even try to hide their crime. Police saw the heroin and pot sitting clearly on the car’s center console.

The men were quickly taken into custody.

Their charges have now been referred over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.