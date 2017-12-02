Ohio officers skip ticket, buy family a car seat instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio --Two officers in Ohio made a huge impact on a family in need.

It all started when Geauga County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Sebor pulled them over for speeding, WJW reports.

Sebor was prepared to write a ticket when he noticed a baby in a car seat. The strap was broken and tied around the child's stomach.

Sebor and Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jennifer Detmer couldn't let them drive away with a broken car seat,

so they decided to split the cost and bought them a new one.

“It’s not all about just giving tickets,” Sebor said. “Give a warning for the ticket and now they have a brand-new car seat that keeps that baby safe.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office recently won the 2017 AAA Community Traffic Safety Award, a big honor for all of the deputies.