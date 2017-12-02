× Monster’s Mash: Welcome back, Danny

CHICAGO – There was a point, not even a month ago, where some people had optimism about this Bears season.

In fact, it was still in the month of November.

That was after the bye week, following a Bears’ win over the Panthers and a solid showing in New Orleans. At 3-5 with two home games to start the second, some allowed themselves to dream a little dream about this team.

A month later, that hope has faded in a hurry. There are lots of reasons for that, but one that can’t be overlooked is the player who was out there before the end of the first half of the season and not the start of the second

That’s Danny Trevathan, who suffered a calf injury before the bye week then was out for the next three weeks with the ailment. In that time, the Bears’ hopes to make everything out of 2017 disappeared.

Now with an end of the season just for pride, Trevathan is now healthy enough to return to try to help the Bears to salvage a little something in the final month of the season. He was off the injury report at the end of this week and is expected to start against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

“It just feels good to be out there, to be honest with you,” said Trevathan, who was confident he would play from the beginning of the week.

Over the last three weeks, it was difficult for the middle linebacker to see the team struggle. Especially since the group seemed to be taking a significant step forward before the bye week. Trevathan had 23 tackles with a sack and an interception on a group that forced eight turnovers in their final three games of the first half of the season.

No so much in the second half, where the unit was beaten by Packers’ backup Brett Hundley then by the Lions and Eagles in three-straight losses.

“It just hurts to see you team and you can’t be out there with them, you can’t do anything,” said Trevathan of sitting out the last three games. “I’m just grateful to be out there, it just feels good right now. I’m just looking forward to this game Sunday.”

Stat of The Week: 0

The number of career interceptions thrown by Jimmy Garoppolo since he began his NFL career back in 2014. That includes 18 career games, 96 pass attempts. The Arlington Heights native, former Rolling Meadows High School, and EIU native will start his third career game Sunday at Soldier Field.