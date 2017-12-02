Missing girl’s body found in North Carolina creek

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Authorities say they have recovered a body they think is a missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl from a creek in a neighboring county.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said dive teams found Mariah Miller’s body around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said in a statement the body was in a Pender County creek about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Mariah Woods’ home in Jacksonville.

Miller didn’t release any other details at a news conference.

Deputies have charged 32-year-old Earl Kimrey with concealing a death. Arrest warrants say Kimrey moved Mariah’s body from where she died, knowing her death was not natural. They haven’t said how they think the girl was killed.

Kimrey was living with the girl’s mother.