× Have we ever had days when the temperature remained the same for the entire day?

Dear Tom,

Have we ever had days when the temperature remained the same for the entire day?

— Linda Van, Lake Forest

Dear Linda,

We have. Chicago weather records date back to 1871, and in the 148 years of climate records, only one day out of nearly 54,000 has logged a steady temperature. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski tells us that on Feb. 6, 1942, the high and low were both 35 degrees. In fact, the mercury remained at 35 degrees for a span of 30 hours, from 9 p.m. Feb. 5 through 3 a.m. Feb. 7, 1942.

It was a cloudy and rainy period with strong northeast winds. Rainfall totaled 1.98 inches, and there was also a trace of snow. Because Chicago’s weather is almost always in flux and temperatures seldom remain steady for more than a few hours, this was an incredibly rare event.