× Girl, 13, from Elk Grove Township reported missing

ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Elk Grove Township

Jahaira Ozuna was reported missing on Dec. 1. She was last seen the night before at her home in unincorporated Des Plaines.

Jahaira is Hispanic, approximately 4’10” and 127 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and a piercing on her right eyebrow.

She may be wearing a gray jacket and red/black Jordan gym shoes. She also carries a black purse with a furry ball.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart asks anyone with information about Jahaira’s whereabouts to call Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.