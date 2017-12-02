Fire damages 2 buildings, displaces several residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several families are out of their homes Saturday because of a fire that damaged two buildings in South Chicago.

Firefighters say when they arrived at 90th and Houston at about 9 p.m. Friday, the back of an abandoned building was engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to the building next door, but no one was home at the time.

The fire displaced three children and three adults.

Both buildings suffered severe damage.

Once the buildings are stable, fire officials say they will investigate what caused the fire.