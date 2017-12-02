× Ex-Markham mayor indicted in bribery scheme

MARKHAM, Ill. — A grand jury has indicted the former mayor of a poor Chicago suburb on charges he took part in a $300,000 bribery scheme involving city contractors.

The Chicago Tribune reports the federal indictment against former Markham Mayor David Webb was issued Thursday. Authorities say the bribes included payments made through campaign contributions, shell companies and even small amounts of cash hidden in coffee cups.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also alleged Friday that Webb solicited and received a $75,000 bribe from a construction contractor.

Webb could not be reached for comment Saturday. The Tribune reports neither Webb nor his attorney returned phone messages on Friday.

The 69-year-old was elected mayor of the community of about 12,000 people in 2001. He declined to seek re-election this past spring.