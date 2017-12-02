3 shot at Chicago Subway restaurant

CHICAGO — Three teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting at a Subway restaurant Saturday night.
The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of W. Madison about 6:30 p.m.
Police say the three teenagers were standing on the sidewalk when a car drove by, and someone inside opened fire.
Witnesses at the scene say that two of the teenagers may have ran inside the Subway restaurant after the shooting.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the stomach. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm. Both boys were taken to Stroger Hospital.
The third victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
No one is in custody. Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved.