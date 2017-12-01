× Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 31-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Friday in the area of 2200 block of West Chicago.

Police say a man approached the victim, attempted to take her cell phone and then pulled her into a gangway where he sexually assaulted her.

She was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. Her condition is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.