Woman, 3-year-old girl, latest victims of armed car jacking on North Side

CHICAGO – A 68-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl are the latest victims of an armed carjacking in Chicago.

Police say the victims were attempting to park their car into a garage in the 2200 block of W Lyndale around 12:20 p.m. Friday when two suspects approached. The suspects, who are described as black men armed and wearing ski masks, demanded the victims leave the vehicle, which was a BMW.

The suspects took the car and fled the scene.

Another suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a Chevy Equinox.

