Winter overnight parking ban now in effect

CHICAGO — Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban went into effect at midnight, as it always does on December 1 — even if there’s no snow.

Tow trucks have been out removing cars that are in violation.

The owners will be charged a $150 towing fee, and get a $60 ticket.

The parking ban is enforced on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city, between 3 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Another 500 miles of streets have restrictions, when there’s 2-inches of snow.

The ban lasts until April 1.