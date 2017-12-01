‘Titanic’ back in theaters for one week to celebrate 20th anniversary

LOS ANGELES — Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting December 1.

Cameron says it is the best-looking version of “Titanic” ever released.

Never let go. For a limited time only relive the magic of #Titanic in stunning @Dolby Vison HDR exclusively at @AMCTheatres starting 12/1. Get your tickets: https://t.co/B77VP6mg47 pic.twitter.com/66Ikiart42 — Titanic (@TitanicMovie) November 15, 2017

Cameron’s “Titanic” grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

