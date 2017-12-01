Snowy owl found outside suburban office building released back into wild

Great news!
As Tom Skilling reports, the snowy owl found around office complex near O’Hare is back in the wild!
Here’s the picture we posted a few weeks ago.
The owl was taken for observation and treatment to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center?
Today the owl was released back into the wild!
The Willowbrook Wildlife Center reports:
Just as December ushers in winter, our Willowbrook Wildlife Center released a snowy owl at a DuPage forest preserve. This snowy owl was rescued by our partner the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors in mid-November after it was found in an office courtyard near O’Hare. The bird was taken in by Willowbrook for treatment, and our staff found the owl had no major injuries but for a small wound at the base of a talon. Wildlife Specialist Rose Augustine said snowies often overwinter in northern Illinois because of the abundance of prey in the area. The snowy was released today after two weeks of rest and recovery.