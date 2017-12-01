White Sox signing former Cubs catcher Welington Castillo

CHICAGO – The White Sox appear to be recharging their battery with a former Cubs catcher.

The team announced Friday, Welington Castillo is coming to the South Side on a two-year deal.

“Adding Welington benefits us both in the short and long term,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. “He has been one of the more productive catchers over the last several seasons, and we believe his presence will have a lasting positive effect on our younger pitchers and catchers as they continue their development at the major-league level.”

The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms with catcher Welington Castillo on a two-year, $15-million contract, which includes a club option for 2020. pic.twitter.com/qId7IUzwnG — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 1, 2017

Castillo is coming off one of his best seasons in the big leagues.

Last year with the Orioles, he batted .282 with 20 homers and 53 RBI in just 96 games.

The 30-year-old Dominican Republic product spent his first five seasons on the North Side before making stops in Seattle, Arizona and Baltimore.