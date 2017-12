Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A manhunt is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Far South Side.

Police say the officer was walking in the 2200 block of W. 101 St in Beverly when he was approached by a suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money.

The officer fired shots and the suspect fled. The suspect may have been wounded.

The officer was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.