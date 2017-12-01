Man scores big with custom NFL cleats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the last two weeks, Marvin Baroota has lived caked in paint, sustaining on Red Bull and sunflower seeds, as he feverishly puts the finishing touches on over 30 pairs of football cleats.

His parents' tiny extra bedroom has been transformed into a full-fledged custom paint shop—not popular with dad, but a huge hit with the NFL players sporting the slick custom cleats.

"It's been a crazy journey. I never thought it would blow up like this," Baroota says.

You would think a guy outfitting the entire Bears team would have fancier digs. That's until you hear the back story.

WGN's Erin Ivory has the details.