Man charged with attacking woman near Blue Line in Wicker Park

CHICAGO — A South Side man has been charged with assaulting a woman after she left a CTA Blue Line station in Wicker Park.

Deonta Terry, 27, surrendered to police Wednesday at the Area Central police station after police released surveillance photos of the suspect in Sunday’s attack.

Police say he’s the man who followed the woman after she got off the CTA Blue Line, then attacked her several blocks away.

Investigators say he robbed the woman in the 1600 block of North Bell, beat and choked her, and tried to sexually assault her.

Terry is due in bond court today.