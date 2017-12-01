Lunchbreak: Elk chops with chimichurri and pumpkin puree

Chef Bret Bohning

Elk Chops with Chimichurri and Pumpkin Puree

Pumpkin Puree

Ingredients:

1 ea. Kabotcha squash (Japanese pumpkin) halved and seeded

1/2 quart heavy cream

2 Tbs butter

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Roast at 350 degrees with olive oil, salt and pepper, flesh side down, until fork tender (around 20 minutes). Remove skin, place pumpkin meat in a pot with 1/2 qt. heavy cream and 2 Tbs butter. Simmer for 15 minutes, then puree and season with salt and pepper.

Mint Chimichurri

Ingredients:

1 shallot, minced

2 small cloves of garlic, minced

3 Tbs chopped Italian parsley

2 Tbs chopped cilantro

3 Tbs chopped mint

1.5 lemons, juiced

4 Tbs olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and mix together

Elk Chops

Season with salt and pepper. Sear in a hot skillet with grape seed oil for around two minutes, achieving a golden brown color. Flip the chops over, then add 1 Tbs butter, and 1 sprig of rosemary. Continue cooking and baste the elk chops with the browned butter. Cook to medium rare (135 degrees internal temperature) and then remove. Let rest for 4 minutes. Plate with pumpkin puree on the bottom, 2 elk chops and then drizzle the plate with the mint chimichurri.