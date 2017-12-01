Lunchbreak: Elk chops with chimichurri and pumpkin puree

Chef Bret Bohning
fourteensixteen
14 W. Calendar Avenue
La Grange
(708) 469-7896
www.1416lagrange.com/
Elk Chops with Chimichurri and Pumpkin Puree
Pumpkin Puree
Ingredients:
1 ea. Kabotcha squash (Japanese pumpkin) halved and seeded
1/2 quart heavy cream
2 Tbs butter
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Roast at 350 degrees with olive oil, salt and pepper, flesh side down, until fork tender (around 20 minutes). Remove skin, place pumpkin meat in a pot with 1/2 qt. heavy cream and 2 Tbs butter. Simmer for 15 minutes, then puree and season with salt and pepper.
Mint Chimichurri
Ingredients:
1 shallot, minced
2 small cloves of garlic, minced
3 Tbs chopped Italian parsley
2 Tbs chopped cilantro
3 Tbs chopped mint
1.5 lemons, juiced
4 Tbs olive oil
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Combine all ingredients and mix together
Elk Chops
Season with salt and pepper. Sear in a hot skillet with grape seed oil for around two minutes, achieving a golden brown color. Flip the chops over, then add 1 Tbs butter, and 1 sprig of rosemary. Continue cooking and baste the elk chops with the browned butter. Cook to medium rare (135 degrees internal temperature) and then remove. Let rest for 4 minutes. Plate with pumpkin puree on the bottom, 2 elk chops and then drizzle the plate with the mint chimichurri.