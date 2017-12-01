Last warm weekend for awhile; Cold air blasts in next week

Meteorological winter opens balmy

A warm December weekend is ahead.

If you have procrastinated in putting up the outdoor Christmas decorations there is good news! December’s opening weekend will be quite mild with afternoon high temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal under mostly sunny skies. The warmth spills over into Monday when highs could soar to near record levels in the middle 60s amid gusty southerly winds. But, the mild weather will come to an unceremonious end on Tuesday as a powerful cold front sweeps the area.

Wintry pattern takes hold

A deep trough over the central and eastern United States will pave the way for an extended spell of BELOW NORMAL temperatures beginning Wednesday.

Sticking snow possible late next week

Prospects for sticking snow are increasing later next week toward Friday and Saturday as a clipper system dives into the Midwest—a disturbance which could also tap lake moisture.