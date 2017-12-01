Jenny McCarthy reminisces about memories in Chicago and promotes new vodka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jenny McCarthy stopped by to tell us all about her new gluten-free vodka and reminisce about her past in Chicago. The Evergreen Park native gained popularity back in 1994 when she was named Playboy's Playmate of the Year.

Since then, McCarthy has taken the entertainment world by storm, from co-hosting The View to numerous film and TV appearances. She also has used her platform to speak out for those with autism after her son was diagnosed with the disorder. McCarthy works closely with Generation Rescue to promote awareness for autism and provide support for families who have been effected by the disorder.

McCarthy will be signing bottles of her signature cocktail 'Blondies' at Binny's in Highland Park on December 1 from 7pm-9pm. And she will be at Binny's in North Riverside on December 8th at 7pm. For more information on 'Blondies' vodka, visit: http://www.blondiescocktails.com.