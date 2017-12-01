Former Cubs closer Hector Rondon among 26 new free agents

NEW YORK — Atlanta first baseman Matt Adams, former Chicago Cubs closer Hector Rondon and Detroit Tigers reliever Bruce Rondon were among 26 players who became free agents Friday night when their teams failed to offer them 2018 contracts.

Nineteen of the players set free would have been eligible for salary arbitration had they been offered deals by the 8 p.m. EST deadline.

Others cut loose included Houston pitcher Mike Fiers, Toronto second baseman Ryan Goins and Chicago White Sox pitchers Al Alburquerque, Jake Petricka and Zach Putnam.

Hector Rondon is sixth on the Cubs’ career saves list with 77, all from 2014-16. The 29-year-old Venezuelan struggled this year with a 4.24 ERA in 57 1/3 innings.

Eleven players reached agreements as the deadline approached, including Chicago White Sox right-hander Danny Farquhar at $1.05 million.

Welington Castillo agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with the White Sox. The 30-year-old Castillo will make $7.25 million in each of the next two years, and the White Sox have an option for $8 million for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout.

Castillo, who broke into the majors with the crosstown Cubs in 2010, hit .282 with 20 homers and 53 RBIs in 96 games with Baltimore last season. He also threw out 24 of 49 would-be basestealers for a major league-best 49 percent success rate.