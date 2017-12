CHICAGO – It’s a done deal. Dario Alvarez is headed to the Cubs bullpen on a one-year contract.

Alvarez went 2-0 with 2.76 ERA in 20 appearances for the Texas Rangers last year.

The 28-year-old southpaw struck out 17 batters in just over 16 innings of work.

The Cubs will be Alvarez’s fourth team in four years.

He’s also spent some time in the minors, where he compiled a 27-17 record with fives saves and a 2.92 ERA in 181 career games.