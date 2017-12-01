× Crown Point schools on 2-hour delay over safety concerns

CROWN POINT, Ind. — There will be a two-hour delay at all public schools in Crown Point, Ind., because of safety concerns.

Police in Crown Point responded to a report of a suspicious car with possible shots fired.

Officers found the car, which took off and crashed near U.S. 231 and Delaware Street.

At least one suspect took off on foot and police are continuing to look for that person.

In an automated message to parents, the Crown Point School District said it was a safety concern in the area of U.S. 231 and Interstate 65.

Students already on buses will be brought to the high school and middle schools, and will remain there until the school days begins.

Students who have not been picked up should remain home until receiving more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.