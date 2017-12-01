Chicago’s warmest weekend in six weeks

With temperature possibly topping-out at 60-degrees Sunday, this looks like it will be the warmest weekend in six weeks – dating back to October 21-22. Saturday highs in the middle 50s will be about 15-degrees above normal and Sunday peak readings should end up close to 20-degrees above normal. The surge of unseasonably mild air won’t stop there – positioned just ahead of an approaching cold front, Monday afternoon temperatures could come close to the record 66-degrees for December 3rd.

The rare late-November, early December consecutive string of five 50-degree-plus days looks to finally end Tuesday, as temperatures fall through the 30s with strong northwest winds directing the leading edge of cold arctic high pressure into the Midwest and Chicago area.