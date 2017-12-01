Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line to headline Country LakeShake 2018

CHICAGO — The lineup for one of next summer’s big country music festivals has been released.

Country LakeShake is coming back to Chicago for its fourth year.

The three-day festival will take over Northerly Island’s Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 22 – 24, 2018.

Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line are set to headline.

Other artists scheduled to perform are Lee Brice, Billy Currington and Cole Swindell — among many others.

Three-day and single-day passes go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m.

For more information, go to: Lakeshakefestival.com