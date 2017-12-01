Actor Billy Gardell shares some early morning laughs

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell drops by to tell us about living in Los Angeles, his love for stand-up comedy and his upcoming show in Schaumburg. Gardell will be performing at The Chicago Improv at the Woodfield Mall on December 1-2. For tickets and more information, visit improv.com or billygardell.com.
