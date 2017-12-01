Friday Forecaster: Grace Ingles, 4th grader, Queen of all Saints School
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
Air Force forecaster found clear skies for shuttle launches and special ops
-
WGN weatherman’s advice to Friday Forecaster with good hair: Enjoy it while you can!