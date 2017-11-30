Warning for students in Lakeview after kidnapping attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police in Lakeview are warning students to walk in groups and be aware of strangers.

The warning comes after an attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in the area this week. The attempted kidnapping took place near Lakeview High School.

The girl was walking along the street when a white van pulled up next to her. When the door opened, a man from inside the van grabbed her arm and tried to pull her inside. A second man pushed her into the van.

She was able to kick the second man and run away.

The two men were described as black and between the ages of 30 and 35.

Police are alerting students to walk in pairs or groups, choose busy streets and avoid speaking to strangers.

They also tell students to make sure their parents know where they are and never to get into a car with a stranger.