Uber driver says he was nearly carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man believes he was targeted in an attempted carjacking this afternoon.

Right before noon today, 45-year-old Uber driver Samuel Wright says he had just made a flower delivery and was driving his 2016 Ford Fusion on Bissell near Armitage when a young man flagged him down.

When Wright slowed down to talk to him, the suspect pulled out a gun and approached him.

Wright says at the same time the driver of a black SUV pulled out of the alley and blocked him. He spotted another man walking down the street towards them. He thinks all three were working together.

Wright sped away and damaged his car in the process.

“I'm glad I'm alright,” he said. “I hope nobody else have to go through this because this is dangerous.”

The city has seen a spike in carjackings this year. Recent crime is a major concern for people in the neighborhood who want increased police presence. Earlier this month, a nearby restaurant was robbed at gunpoint

Wright, who is an Army veteran, says he was shaken but not injured. He says he hopes the people involved are caught before they target someone else.