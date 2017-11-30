Rodent inspection at CPS school leads to angry standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An inspection crew will be looking for rodents at Mollison Elementary school Thursday morning.

Teachers have been documenting the problem with pictures posted online.

If the school doesn’t pass today's inspection many parents say they will keep their kids home.

Some tried to get inside the school, but they were physically denied at the door.

The school had security guards blocking the front door, while city officials were inside.

This all started with photos from inside the school that showed dead rodents and other dirty conditions.

The Chicago Teachers Union put those pictures front and center on its website.

Chicago Public Schools responded by sending in a pest control vendor last week and set more than 300 bait stations.

CPS says it didn’t catch many rodents, and the school went through what’s called a deep cleaning.

But parents complained that children were asked to help teachers clean classrooms.

CPS says the school has been warned not to do that again.

The union blames the conditions on the privatizing of the janitorial staff.

School is in session during all of this, but they are only serving cold lunches.

41.814541 -87.615938