Ricky O’Donnell discusses the slumping Bulls and draft future on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Their inability to win, and sometimes to keep the peace, has turned their misery into a quasi dark comedy.

Nikola Mirotic still isn't back after getting slugged by Bobby Portis in October, but at least he's talking. The team has won just three games so far and the season is almost in December, forcing fans to already start talking about possibilities for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation is one of those guys choosing to look more towards June than January and he was that way on Sports Feed on Thursday evening. As much as he discussed the current drama with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, he also is looking ahead to the draft and what prospects might be heading to Chicago.

