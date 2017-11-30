× Overnight parking bans go into effect – whether there’s snow or not

CHICAGO — As of midnight the calendar will flip to December, and that means Chicago’s winter parking rules go into effect starting at 3 a.m. in many areas.

An overnight parking ban will be enforced on 107 miles of arterial streets, regardless of whether snow falls or not. On those streets where the ban is marked by signs, the restrictions are in effect between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. every morning. Crews will be ticketing and towing cars violating the ban.

If two or more inches of snow falls, another 500 miles of streets have restrictions that kick in, so make sure you check any parking signs closely. And stay safe on the roads.