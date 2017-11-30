Mild start to Meteorological Winter

We close the books on Chicago’s 19th warmest meteorological autumn (records began in 1871) with readings since September 1st averaging 3-degrees above normal and open meteorological winter (December 1-February 28) with a forecast high of 53-degrees. Saturday’s highs will reach into the middle 50s with Sunday approaching 60-degrees. With near-record highs forecast for Monday, readings the first four days of December look to average about 15-degrees above normal.

Big changes loom after Monday with a strong cold front swinging through bringing falling temperatures and rain possibly changing over to wet snow or flurries Tuesday. Wednesday into Thursday of next week could see temperatures remaining below 32-degrees with snow flurries and occasionally heavier snow showers.