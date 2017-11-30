Lunchbreak: Loaded baked potato gnocchi

Chef Zoe Schor

Split-Rail

2500 W. Chicago Avenue

Chicago

(773) 697-4413

www.splitrailchicago.com/

Loaded Baked Potato Gnocchi

Ingredients:

2 lb russet potatoes

1 cup flour plus additional for dusting

1 egg yolk

1 Tbs black pepper

1/4 lb butter (to sear the gnocchi)

1 cup crème fraiche or sour cream (for garnish)

1 cup high quality sharp cheddar cheese

1 bunch scallions

1/2 lb bacon

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Wash potatoes and poke with a fork or knife to vent. Bake the potatoes until completely cooked. Get large pot of heavily salted water boiling on stove top and set up an ice bath. Use a knife to vent the potatoes to allow some of the steam to escape; scoop the insides of the potatoes out, reserving the skins. Use the ricer or food mill to break the potatoes down and lay out in an even layer to allow to cool. As soon as the potato is cool enough to handle and will not cook the egg yolk, transfer to a large bowl and add the yolk and black pepper; mix thoroughly and then add the full cup of flour all at once and incorporate. Roll the gnocchi dough into logs, dusting with flour as necessary, and, using the bench cutter, cut into small dumplings. Handle the dumplings carefully, using the bench scraper to transfer to the pot. Poach in in batches, until the gnocchi float (about a minute) and transfer into ice bath. Allow to cool completely and then remove from ice bath, so as not to waterlog. Once the gnocchi have been removed from the ice bath, coat in neutral oil, so they don’t stick together.

Garnish

Cut the bacon into lardons, and render until crisp. Slice scallions. Grate cheese. Pan or deep fry reserved potato skins until crispy. Top dish with crème fraiche or sour cream

Composing the dish:

In an appropriately sized saute pan, heat the butter until it starts to brown. Add the gnocchi and sear, tossing gently a couple times. Season with salt. Plate in a pasta bowl, and top with garnishes.