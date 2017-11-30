× Kris Bryant’s latest Austrian adventure? Race car driver

CHICAGO – It’s pretty obvious now that the Cubs’ third baseman made the most of his trip to Europe during his long overdue honeymoon with wife Jessica.

After sporting Lederhosen and trying to get people to recognize him in Austria, Kris Bryant decided to get more into the sports side of things with his latest video he made in collaboration with Red Bull.

Partnered with KB Racing, Bryant had a day of racing at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, home to major racing events since its opening in 1970. The venue has hosted events for the European LeMans, Formula 1, and Moto GP in the past.

Bryant got the chance to drive a Nissan 370z while also getting a chance to practice his drifting skills with wife Jessica in the car. He then hit a top speed of 111 miles per hour in the sports car.

After that, Bryant played passenger for a ride in the KTM X-Bow race car where he reached a speed of 125 miles per hour on a damp, rainy day in Spielberg.

Chalk this up to another interesting honeymoon adventure for a Cubs’ player who is making the most of his offseason.