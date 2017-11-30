Family holds memorial at site of fatal police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Relatives and friends gathered to remember Aquoness Cathery after the 24-year-old was shot by Chicago police Wednesday, and later died at the hospital early Thursday morning.

At a memorial near the scene at 61st and King Drive, relatives said he was a father who wanted to make it as a rapper.

"I'm grieving and see what really happened," said Cathery's mother, Lashundia Key.

Police say officers were responding to a call of shots fired Wednesday afternoon when they encountered Cathery, and he was armed with a gun. At some point the officers fired and shot him. Police say a gun was recovered at the scene, but they do not believe Cathery fired at officers.

The officers involved will have 30 days of desk duty, and the new Civilian Office of Police Accountability— which replaced the Independent Police Review Authority— is investigating. Video recorded by the body cameras the officers were wearing will be reviewed as part of the investigation.